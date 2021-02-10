Report reveals land prices across Galway during 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has revealed how land prices fared across Galway last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPAV farming report found that despite the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit, land prices remained remarkably resilient across the country.

The report found that while volumes may be down due to the pandemic, with some vendors holding off on selling, demand is particularly strong with notable interest from cash rich non-farmers.

In Galway, average land prices were around €7 thousand per acre, with exceptional lots achieving €10 thousand.

There was a floor of €4,500 per acre for forestry.

The report noted that in Galway, securing finance is a real challenge, and long-term letting of land continues to be attractive to young farmers.