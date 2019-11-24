Report reveals Kylemore Abbey contributes €60m to local economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study has revealed that Kylemore Abbey in Connemara contributes almost €60m to the region’s economy.

That’s according to a report into the home of the Benedictine Order in Ireland.

The study was conducted by economic consultants Fitzpatrick Associates and took place between May and October of this year.

It reviewed the direct and indirect economic impact of Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden.

It also included an evaluation of spending by its 562 thousand annual visitors – many of whom cited the Abbey as a major influence in their decision to visit the region.

The study found that Kylmore Abbey contributes €59.8m to the economy of Galway and Mayo – with over 1,550 associated jobs.

According to the Irish Independent, Kylemore Abbey employs at least 100 people all year round – with staff numbers reaching up to 140 during peak summer months.