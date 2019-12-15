Report reveals Kinvara most expensive area for property in Connacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Kinvara has the most expensive property market in Connacht and Ulster.

The latest Daft.ie Wealth Report shows the average asking price for property in the South Galway village is €317 thousand.

It’s followed by Galway City, with an average figure of €297 thousand.

Meanwhile, Oughterard is the second most expensive town in Connacht/Ulster – with the average property commanding a price of €244 thousand.

