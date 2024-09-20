Report reveals 30% of workers in West live in Galway city

A new report has revealed that almost 30 percent of all workers in the West live in Galway city

The Western Development Commission report also shows a surge in workers living and working in the Western Region.

It examines travel to work patterns and labour catchments in the Western Region.

The WDC report found the number of workers living and working in the West rose by 13 percent since 2016.

While Galway city, which has the largest labour catchment, also had one of the largest increase in workers during that time, at 25 percent.

The city was also found to have the highest rate of third level education among workers in the entire country.

However, the report also notes that rurally based employment is still important, and a large proportion of workers are employed in rural areas.