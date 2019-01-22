Report records over 200 insolvency arrangements in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 209 insolvency arrangements were recorded in Galway from 2014 to 2018.

Personal insolvency arrangements are designed to return debtors to solvency while keeping them in their home where possible.

The data from the Insolvency Service of Ireland also reveals Galway recorded 126 bankruptcies during the period.

The report finds personal insolvency arrangements were up 30 percent in the final quarter of 2018, when compared to quarter three.

959 applicants sought personal insolvency arrangements in 2018, according to the latest report from the ISI.