Galway Bay fm newsroom – May was recorded as the month with the greatest average consumption of water usage in Galway.

That’s according to a report by the CSO which examines domestic metered public water consumption in 2017.

Nationally, the annual average consumption per meter per day in 2017 was 359 litres.

In Galway, the average use in the period was 386 litres per day.

May was found to be the month of greatest demand in Galway with 397 litres consumed.