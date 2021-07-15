Report recommends expansion of East Galway mental health housing initiative to Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has recommended that a mental health housing initiative in East Galway and Roscommon be expanded to Galway City and Co. Mayo.

“My Home Project” is a collaboration between the HSE West and Galway Simon Community, working with Galway and Roscommon’s local authorities.

It works with and supports individuals that wish to move from shared residential services to independent living in the community.

An evaluation report on the project has now been launched – which says the integrated partnership model has shown clear results that form a blueprint for future initiatives.

It recommends that “My Home Project” be expanded to Galway City and Co. Mayo.

Since it’s launch in early 2020, the initiative has supported 30 individuals ranging from 28 to 74 years of age.

Social Worker Galway Roscommon Mental Health Services Mary G. Killion says the initiative is empowering for participants – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]