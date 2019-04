Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report from the Mental Health Commission has raised concerns about the physical restraint of patients at a Mental Health Unit in Galway.

The 50 bed mental health unit at UHG was inspected by the Commission last November.

It found that the centre had four ‘high risk’ ratings for non-compliance with staffing, the use of physical restraint, register of residents, and the admission, transfer and discharge of patients.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…