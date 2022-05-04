Report published into plane crash at Athenry airfield last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has been published into a plane crash at a private airfield near Athenry in June of last year.

The incident left the plane destroyed in an adjacent field after encountering strong winds on touchdown.

The plane, an ATEC Zephyr 2000 with a single pilot on-board, encountered a gust of wind on touchdown that forced it towards trees parallell to the runway.

The pilot unsuccessfuly tried to turn the aircraft away from the trees – and then applied full power in an attempt to take-off again.

However, after becoming airborne, the plane struck several trees and came to rest in an agricultural field.

The aircraft was destroyed and the pilot suffered minor injuries.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit Ireland has now published a report.

It states it’s possible that the application of full engine power at low ground speed contributed to the aircraft continuing to travel left towards the trees.

It further notes that a significant crosswind may have been present at the time of touchdown, that exceeded the operational limits of the aircraft.