Report places spotlight on west Connemara workforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study by the Western Development Commission has found that educational attainments are lower than the national average for people who work in west Connemara.

The analysis found 46% have attained third level qualifications compared to 56% nationally.

The report also states that the level of employment in the retail and wholesale sector – which includes tourism and accommodation – is considerably higher than is the general norm.

The Clifden employment catchment area takes in communities from Leenane in the north of Connemara, south as far as Carna.

There are 1600 people from the area at work according to census figures and 750 of those jobs are in Clifden town.

100 people travel to Galway for work and 10 people list Dublin as their place of employment with 10 in occupations overseas.

40% – or 754 people are employed in the Wholesale and Retail sector which includes tourism and accommodation.

That is 15% above the national average.

