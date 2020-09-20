Report on why Supreme Court judge was at Clifden ‘Golfgate’ due next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report into why a Supreme Court judge was at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden is due to be completed next week.

Retired Chief Justice Susan Denham is carrying out the inquiry in Seamus Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial gathering which breached Covid-19 guidelines.

The former Attorney General had said he was unaware there would be a dinner.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke called for the review last month.

The fallout from the evening in Clifden has resulted in numerous resignations.

These include the former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and ex-EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.