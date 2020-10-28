Report on mental health facility at Merlin Park identifies several issues of non compliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report on the Woodview mental health facility at Merlin Park has identified several issues of non compliance at the unit.

It follows an unannounced inspection earlier this year.

The report on the Woodview mental health facility found that compliance with regulations has slipped since the last inspection carried out in 2019.

Inspectors deemed the unit compliant in 22 categories, but non-compliant in 9 others.

Of the 22 categories classed as compliant, 9 were rated as excellent, including food safety, clothing, communication, operating policy and procedures, recreational activities and visits.

However, the unit was found to be non-compliant in 9 other categories – some of which were classed as presenting a critical or high risk.

These include therapeutic services and programmes, staffing, risk management procedures and the administration of medicines.

Inspectors also found the general premises non-compliant with regulations due to issues around heating.