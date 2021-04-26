Report on lack of Irish-speaking Gardaí in Gaeltacht submitted to Government

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report, which outlines a lack of Irish-speaking Gardaí in Gaeltacht areas, has been submitted to the Government.

It notes a previous investigation found that out of 95 native speakers on the force – only 35 were assigned to Gaeltacht stations.

The Galway Gaeltacht is the biggest in the country, in both geographical size and population.

The submission of the report by An Coimisinéir Teanga follows an investigation carried out in 2011, which found that An Garda Síochána was not complying with its statutory language obligations.

An Garda Síochána is under a statutory obligation to ensure that members of the force who are fluent in Irish are stationed in a district that includes a Gaeltacht area, as far as practicable.

The 2011 report found this was not the case in practice – with just 35 out of 95 Irish-speaking Gardaí deployed to Gaeltacht areas.

Now, almost ten years later, An Coimisinéir Teanga claims the recommendations of that investigation have not been implemented, nor could any measures be taken to persuade An Garda Síochána to do so.

An Coimisinéir Teanga,Rónán Ó Domhnaill, says the number of Irish-speaking Gardaí in the Gaeltacht is inadequate and it’s quite clear the An Garda Síochána Act is being breached.

He believes it cannot be argued that a reasonable period of time has not passed, and it’s now up to the Oireachtas to decide what further action to take.