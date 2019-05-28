Report on Galway Traveller Accommodation criticises alleged inaction by local authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report on sub-standard conditions at Traveller accommodation sites across Galway has sharply criticised local authorities over their alleged inaction.

The monitoring and progress report from Galway Traveller Movement claims the conditions are in breach of both national standards and international human-rights.

It reveals a wide range of concerns at 18 sites in Galway City and County.

These include serious overcrowding, crumbling structures, rat and insect infestations, third-world sanitary facilities and lack of access to clean water.

It also outlines an alleged lack of progress being made by local authorities to improve conditions and provide appropriate accommodation.

Our reporter David Nevin was at the launch at NUI Galway and we’ll have a full report on FYI Galway from 5 – you can also hear from researcher Anne Marie Roche at 4.