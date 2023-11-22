Galway Bay FM

22 November 2023

Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin

A report on the housing needs of Ireland’s offshore islands – including the Aran Islands and Inishboffin – has been launched at Leinster House.

The report, funded by Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann, was conducted by researchers at the University of Cork.

It follows a major survey carried out on the islands last year – with Inis Mor, Inis Meain, Inis Oirr and Inishboffin accounting for over 40 percent of the overall responses.

Tuuli Rantala of Inishboffin Development Company explains some of the concerns raised about housing.

 

And Tuuli outlines the recommendations made in the report launched this afternoon.

