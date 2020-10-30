Report Into Tuam Mother and Baby Home Goes To Government Today

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom: The long awaited report of the Commission of Mother and Babies Homes will be sent to the Government today.

The 4,000-page report into the treatment of residents of facilities such as the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam was undertaken by the Commission headed by former Circuit Court judge Yvonne Murphy.

While the report will be sent to the Government for review today, publication of the findings could be months away.

The much anticipated publication of the Commission’s report will increase pressure on the Government to issue a State apology and move forward with a financial compensation scheme for victims.

Women who were held in mother and baby homes and their children have neither been compensated or received an apology from the State.

In a separate development, it’s reported that cabinet ministers have been told that a pilot scheme for identifying DNA of the children in the Tuam mother and baby home will be launched next year.