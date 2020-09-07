Report into light aircraft crash near Craughwell finds collision with tree as probable cause

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report into a light aircraft crash near Craughwell in August 2018 has found the probable cause was a collision with a tree as a result of a loss of lift and stall during an attempted go-around from a rejected landing.

The Cessna aircraft, with one pilot and two passengers on board had just flown from Weston Airport in Dublin to Craughwell Airfield in Galway where the landing on Runway 34 was described as fast and long.

A report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit into the incident has concluded that the probable cause was a collision with a tree as a result of a loss of lift and stall during an attempted go-around from a rejected landing.

The synopsis states that upon realising that there was a stone wall located just beyond the end of the runway at the airfield boundary,and that the aircraft was not going to stop in the distance remaining, the pilot applied engine power and took-off again.

The aircraft marginally cleared the boundary wall, briefly climbed and travelled over the field immediately beyond the boundary wall.

It then lost altitude, drifted left, and struck a tree, before impacting with the ground and coming to rest.

The three occupants evacuated the aircraft with some difficulty and the emergency services brought them to hospital for assessment.

Of the 14 findings published, it’s stated the airworthiness certification for the aircraft was valid and the pilot’s licence, ratings and medical certificate were valid.

The report did not issue any safety recommendations.