Report into crash of small plane in Craughwell published

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report into a small plane crash in Craughwell has been published.

In May of last year, a light aircraft crashed on approach to the runway at Craughwell airfield.

The pilot and a passenger escaped uninjured, but the plane was destroyed.

The report determined that the pilot may have over-corrected with excess power once realising the plane was too low.

After encountering some turbulence, the right wing dropped and more overcorrection caused the plane to hit the ground and roll onto its back

The report states there was no preexisting aircraft defects, and that the pilot’s license, permit and medical were valid at the time of the incident.