Report into burial practices at Tuam Mother and Baby Home due before Cabinet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report into burial practices at mother and baby homes, including the home in Tuam, is to be brought before Cabinet this morning.

The Irish Times reports that it’s expected to focus on burial arrangements made for women and children who died while living in the institutions.

The fifth interim report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission was received by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone last month.

The report includes extensive technical reports which formed part of the commission’s investigations into the burial site at Tuam Mother and Baby Home.