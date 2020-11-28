Report highlights vulnerability of Ferox trout in Lough Corrib and Lough Mask

print

New research has revealed the vulnerability of a rare species of trout found in Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

Ferox trout are large, long-lived fish eating trout that are believed to be genetically distinct from normal brown trout.

They are normally found in deep lakes, and the great majority of Irish specimen Ferox trout have been found in Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

A new scientific paper has been published which studied the Ferox trout in these lakes and sought to discover their spawning location.

Researchers found that over 90 percent of Ferox trout tagged in Lough Corrib spawned in a single spawn streaming, the Cong River.

While over 70 percent of those tagged in Lough Mask spawned in the Cong Canal and Cong River.

Dr. Paddy Gargan with Inland Fisheries Ireland says the findings show the vulnerability of the species – but he believes they do now have increased protection.