Report highlights serious concerns over staff hand washing habits at UHG

A new report on hand washing among hospital staff has found UHG to have one of the worst compliance rates nationwide.

HSE guidelines set a target of 90 per cent for health care staff to wash their hands between patients.

University Hospital Galway recorded a compliance rate of only 82.4 per cent in the study carried out between October and December last year.

The HSE state that hand washing is the single most effective way to stop the spread of viruses or infections.

Galway is one of seven hospitals nationwide where serious lapses in hand hygiene were detected.

Nationally Cavan Hospital had the worst compliance rate, with over a quarter of health care staff failing to properly wash their hands between seeing patients.

