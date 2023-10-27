Report highlights challenging workload for Galway fracture services

New research is highlighting the significant workload challenges facing fracture services in Galway.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland report has found there are major gaps in fracture-prevention measures in many areas of the country.

It also says there is an urgent need to adequately fund and resource the implementation of a National Fracture Liaison Service.

The FLS operates in Galway from two sites – with inpatient care based at University Hospital Galway and outpatient care in Merlin Park.

The report outlines that this two-site system presents an ‘enormous challenge’ when it comes to identifying patients that need FLS assessment.

To deal with the demanding workload, funding has been provided for a full time admin post, while a new Advanced Nurse Practitioner has also been appointed

The report ends on a positive note for Galway, stating it is hopeful the additional staff will help increase its capacity and ability to accept more referrals