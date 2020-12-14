Report forecasts shift in housing demands due to possible population shift to Galway and other cities

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has forecast that concentrated demand for housing might soften if planning and economic policies manage to shift more population growth to the other cities such as Galway.

The ESRI report states that in such a scenario, in which case ‘only’ around 50 percent of expansion would be in Dublin and the surrounding commuter counties with relatively more growth in Limerick, Cork and Galway in particular.

Ireland needs 28,000 new homes every year for the next two decades to keep up with population growth.

But just 20,000 or so are expected to be finished by Christmas this year.

The population is to grow by over 900-thousand people by 2040 — with most of them expected to cluster in the counties surrounding the capital.