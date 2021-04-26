Report finds West of Ireland has poverty rate of over 15%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The West of Ireland has a proverty rate of 15.4%.

Social Justice Ireland has launched its ‘Poverty Focus 2021’ report which finds that the West has the third highest rate nationwide.

The study reveals the border region and the South-East have the highest poverty rates in the country at 21.8% and 22.4% respectively.

According to the latest data, poverty levels are recorded as higher than the rest of the country as a whole for the Border, Midlands, West and South-East regions.

Social Justice Ireland argues that many in rural areas face challenges of higher poverty rates, lower median incomes, higher dependency ratios, longer distances from everyday services, and a higher rate of part-time employment.

Dr. Seán Healy, CEO of Social Justice Ireland, says there are huge regional variations when it comes to poverty.