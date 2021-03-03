Report finds traffic in Galway city increased by 10% on first day of school reopening

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found that traffic in Galway city increased by 10% on the first morning of the gradual reopening of schools this week.

The TII traffic counter on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh recorded 3,162 car journeys between 7 am and 10 am on Monday March 1st.

According to the report, car journeys along Bóthar na dTreabh increased from 2,897 to 3,162 when compared to Monday of last week.

The data also reveals a 13% drop when compared to levels pre Level 3 restrictions last October however.

Countrywide, Level 5 restrictions were in place from 22nd October to 1st December and were reintroduced on 31st December 2020.

Nationally, there is a substantial week on week increase in traffic volumes as compared with Monday 22th February.

The study finds there remains a significant reduction in traffic volumes compared with volumes before the October Level 3 restrictions were put in place.