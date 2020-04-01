Report finds rise in property prices in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Property prices in Galway have risen by €4,000.
The latest report from MyHome.ie reveals a fourth straight quarter increase.
The report for quarter 1 of 2020 shows the median asking price for a property in the county is now €249,000.
That’s an increase of €4,000 from Q4 2019 and €19,000 compared to Q1 2019.
Meanwhile, the number of properties for sale in Galway city decreased by 19.6% in the quarter, and was up 2.2% year-on-year.
The number of properties for sale in Galway on MyHome.ie decreased by 13.3% in the last quarter and was down 2.2% on this time last year.