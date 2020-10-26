Report finds over 15 thousand private sector jobs in Galway can be done remotely

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found that over 15 thousand private sector jobs in Galway can be done remotely.

Carried out by Ireland’s three Regional Assemblies, the Co-Working Analysis has found that over one in four private sector workers nationwide are capable of operating remotely.

According to the report there almost 10,000 private sector jobs capable of operating remotely within the Galway County and over 6,600 in the city.

Galway has the highest number of co-working hubs at 20, followed by Mayo with 12 and Donegal at 11.

The Co-Working Analysis has found that nationwide over one in four private sector employees are capable of working remotely – amounting to 387,000 workers.

The analysis has presented eight recommendations for policy makers, including the need to safeguard funding for the National Broadband Plan.

Economist with the Regional Assemblies of Ireland, John Daly, says remote working has the potential to open up an array of economic and environmental opportunities for all of our regions.