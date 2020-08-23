Report finds NUI Galway gives priority to English version of name on signage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Irish language report has found that NUI Galway gives priority to the English version of the university’s name when used alongside the logo on signage.

The 2019 Monitoring report from the office of an Coimisinéir Teanga shows that 68 percent of signs at NUIG were compliant with regulations under the Official Languages Act.

According to the report 280 signs, out of a total of 412 examined, were fully compliant with regulations under the Official Languages Act.

The 2019 Monitoring report has found the NUIG gave priority to the English version of the university’s name when used alongside the logo on signage.

264 signs are classed as bilingual fully complaint, 115 as English only, 16 as Irish only and 11 as bilingual but not fully compliant.

At 68 percent NUIG received the highest compliance rating of the four universities surveyed – ahead of UCC at 56 percent, UCD and 41 percent and NUI Maynooth at 37 percent.

The 2019 Monitoring report from the office of an Coimisinéir Teanga assesses the implementation of a range of duties placed upon public bodies under the Official Languages Act.