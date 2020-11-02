Report finds no rental properties in Galway city fall within HAP limits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that no rental properties in Galway city fall within Housing Assistance Payment limits.

The Simon Community’s November ‘Locked Out Of The Market Survey’ has revealed that no properties in the city centre and just six in the suburbs are affordable for people on HAP.

The report shows that of the 738 properties available nationwide, which fall within HAP limits, 94 percent are in Dublin.

Meanwhile, no homes in Athlone, Cork city centre, Galway city centre, Limerick city, Sligo town, Portlaoise and Waterford city centre meet the conditions of the scheme.

Wayne Stanley of the Simon Commuity says HAP is only a stop-gap measure…