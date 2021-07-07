Report finds members of Traveller Community in Galway account for half of homeless figures

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that members of the Traveller Community in Galway account for half of homeless figures across the city and county.

New research conducted by the Galway Traveller Movement shows Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted and compounded challenges facing members of the community both locally and across the country.

It found that the Traveller community makes up approximately 50% of the homeless figures in Galway, 83% of Travellers are unemployed, only 1% of the community access third level education and the rates of suicide are 6 times greater than that of the general population.

GTM says poor accommodation and a lack of adequate services have put Travellers at greater risk during the global pandemic.

It says many members of the community found it nearly impossible to self-isolate and lacked access to essential amenities like running water, sanitary facilities or electricity.

The report has also revealed that only 41% of Traveller families in Galway had the digital equipment and internet required for children and young people to do their schoolwork during lockdown.

Meanwhile, 63% of Travellers surveyed during March said they had experienced racism and discrimination.

Traveller Community member Anne Marie Roche is a health worker with the Galway Traveller Movement.

She says it was very difficult for Travellers to follow public health guidance.

Meanwhile the WHO’S Dr. Mike Ryan says Ireland must treat its Travelling community better.

The epidemiologist, a senior figure at the World Health Organisation, spoke after the Galway report found COVID has had a disproportionate impact on Travellers.

The NUI Galway graduate says this must be addressed.

We’ll have an extended feature on the GTM report on FYI [email protected]