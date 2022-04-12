Report finds land prices in Galway reached up to €9,000 per acre last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Land prices in Galway for non residential holdings in areas less than 50 acres reached up to €9,000 per acre last year.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland states that following strong price growth in 2021, particularly for good land, the price of agricultural land in general looks set to increase by 6% on average this year.

The report finds the most expensive land was in Kildare where good quality land fetched an average of over €15,000 per acre.

The cheapest farmland was in Leitrim where poor quality land on holdings under 50 acres was valued at an average of just over €2,700 per acre.

A review of prices last year showed averages ranging from €5,000 to €10,000 an acre, depending on the quality and location of the land.

James Lee, from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, says more people now see running a small farm as a viable option since the pandemic…