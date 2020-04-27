Report finds Headford Road one of most serious accident blackspots for Galway cyclists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found that the Headford Road is one of the most serious accident blackspots for cyclists in Galway.

An investigation by Noteworthy, into 12 years of RSA figures, found that the Headford Road and the Old Dublin Road are the most dangerous stretches for city cyclists.

The figures show that between 2005 and 2016, 2 cyclists were seriously injured, while 14 received minor injuries from incidents on the Headford Road.

Meanwhile, on the Old Dublin Road, between Michael Collins Road and the Renmore Road, there were two serious and two minor cycling injuries reported during the period.

Nationally, 55% of all injuries and 25% of all fatalities involving cyclists occurred in Dublin.