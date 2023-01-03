Report finds Galway property prices rose by €5,000 at end of 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that property prices in Galway rose by €5,000 in the last three months of 2022.

The MyHome.ie report, published this morning, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €285,000.

There were 918 properties for sale in Galway at the end of quarter four 2022 – a decrease of 10.7%.

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin – says unless the Government changes its policies on housing, the situation will continue to get worse.