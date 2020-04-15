Report finds Galway had highest proportion of young Travellers per county in 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that Galway had the highest proportion of young Travellers per county in 2016.

1,541 Travellers who were younger than 24 years old lived in Galway, followed closely by South Dublin at 1,347.

Around 18 thousand young Travellers were living in Ireland that year, according to the report from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

The report also found that Traveller women tend to have children earlier than the rest of the population, with 7 per cent of those aged between 15 and 19 having given birth to one or more children in 2016.