Report finds Galway ‘drink-driving capital’ of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that Galway is the ‘drink driving capital’ of Ireland.

It found that almost 2,200 people were stopped across the county over a five year period – the highest figure nationwide by a fair margin.

Analysis of stats from the Central Statistics Office by the Sunday Mirror reveal more motorists over the alcohol limit were stopped in Galway than anywhere else in the country.

Between 2015 and March of this year, 2,190 cases were recorded on the Garda pulse system.

That’s considerably higher than the second worst offender – which is the Dublin Western Garda Division with 1,946 cases of drink-driving recorded during the same period.

In third place is the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, which recorded 1,790 cases.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Eastern Garda Division recorded the lowest amount of cases nationwide, with 667 cases between 2015 and March of this year.

Nationally, while instances of drug-driving have increased, there’s been a general decrease of 30 percent in drink and dangerous driving over the past 10 years.

Photo – An Garda Síochána