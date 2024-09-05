Galway Bay FM

5 September 2024

Report finds Galway City has highest social housing need in the country

A new report has revealed that Galway city has the highest need for social housing in the country.

The Parliamentary Budget Office found that 11.8% of households in the city were experiencing an ongoing need for social housing in 2023.

The figure is almost double the national average of 6.3%.

Local charities Galway Simon Community, COPE Galway, Threshold and No. 4 Youth Service are uniting in their calls for both Government and the City Council to address the issue.

They says escalating costs of new rental tenancies and a shortage of affordable rental properties are the leading factors to what they see as a ‘dire situation’.

The report highlights that nearly one in eight households in Galway City is eligible for social housing, but it is not being provided.

To overcome this, the report estimates that a 97% increase in social housing stock is needed – which is almost doubling the current supply.

