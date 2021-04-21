Report finds Galway among highest number of incidents where Gardaí used Covid-19 powers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had one of the highest number of incidents where Garda powers were used under COVID-19 regulations over the last year.

Outside of Dublin, Galway recorded the second highest number of such incidents at 108 during the 12 month period since the beginning of April 2020.

The Policing Authority has today published the 13th in a series of reports on its assessment of policing performance by An Garda Síochána during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the year,there have been 602 incidents where members have used powers under COVID-19 regulations.

In Galway, 108 such incidents were recorded – these excluded fines.

This was just behind Cork with 109 such incidents, while Donegal recorded the third highest outside of Dublin at 85 such incidents.

The report found that in the 12 months since April 2020, there have been 3,723 crime incidents nationwide which were discovered as a result of COVID-19 policing activities, representing an increase of 215 incidents since the last report.

There has been no significant change to the crime types associated with these incidents with offences relating to roads, public order and drugs offences being the most frequently occurring.