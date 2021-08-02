Report finds Galway accounts for 3% of active greyhound owners nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new report commissioned by Greyhound Racing Ireland shows Galway accounts for 3% of active greyhound owners nationwide.

According to the study, there are 178 registered greyhound owners in Galway and 17 trainers – 4% of the country’s total.

Cork leads the way with 890 owners, followed by 669 in Tipperary, 599 in Kerry and 540 in Limerick.

Meanwhile, Tipperary leads the way in terms of trainers with 12.5% of the country’s total.

The report, which was compiled by economist Jim Power, states that the greyhound industry contributed €132 million to the Irish economy in 2019 and supported over 4,000 jobs.

GRI CEO Gerard Dollard says Galway has a small but very strong greyhound racing community.