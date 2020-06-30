Report finds future uncertain for 135 private bus and coach operators in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A report has argued the future operation of up to 135 private bus and coach operators in Galway is under threat.

The Coach Tourism & Transport Council of Ireland has called on the Government to provide a bailout for the pandemic ravaged sector as it warns the survival of its members, is uncertain.

The prognosis is based on the outcome of a detailed report by economist Jim Power.

The analysis found COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on the main areas of activity of the private bus and coach industry since March.

It reveals turnover has declined by 95% which equates to a €586 million loss.

It’s also stated that regional and rural economies are disproportionately affected as bus and coach operators provide significant regional employment.