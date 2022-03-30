Report finds Atlantic Technological University will contribute €700m to economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Atlantic Technological University – an amalgamation of GMIT, Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo – is expected to deliver €700 million to the Irish economy every year.

That’s according to a new report from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, which says the new TU will also support 3,100 jobs.

The ATU will offer over 600 academic programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level to a student population of 22 thousand across eight campuses.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, economist with the NWRA, John Daly, says it will play a crucial role in balanced regional development…