Report finds Airbnb prices rise by 10 percent in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Airbnb prices have risen by 10 percent in Galway over the last year.

A report compiled by the Irish Independent recorded an average daily rate for AirBnB rentals in Galway last month at €116.

This was the second highest rate, just behind Dublin at €143.

On the day of the study, there were 1,174 properties available in Galway, 233 more than the same time last year.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….