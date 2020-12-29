Report finds 435 new jobs created in Galway in 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new report has found that over 400 new jobs were created in Galway throughout 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures released by the Industrial Development Authority and Enterprise Ireland show the two business bodies directly supported the creation of 435 jobs here this year.

The new roles include local companies like CitySwift which confirmed 50 new jobs in September and global companies like animation company, Triggerfish which created 60 new jobs when it chose Galway as the location of its new international studio in June.

That’s according to the Galway based Senator Sean Kyne who says the fact these companies elected to grow or locate in Galway during as hard a year as 2020 shows very promising signs for the future.

Senator Kyne says a huge amount of work is being done to sustain and grow the job’s market locally.