Report finds 43% yearly decline in car traffic in Galway as lockdown continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in Galway city is down by 43% since this time last year.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show there were 2,642 car journeys on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh on the first day of Spring yesterday morning.

The data also reveals a 28% drop when compared to levels pre Level 3 restrictions last October.

Countrywide Level 5 restrictions were in place from 22nd October to 1st December and were reintroduced on 31st December 2020.

Traffic figures are measured by Transport Infrastructure Ireland from 7am to 10am.

Nationally, there is a modest week on week increase in traffic volumes as compared with Monday 25th January.

The study finds there remains a significant reduction in traffic volumes compared with volumes before the October Level 3 restrictions were put in place.