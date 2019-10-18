Report examining issuing of parking permits in Claddagh set to be formally debated on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report examining the issuing of parking permits in the Claddagh and other areas of the city over recent years is finally set to be formally debated on Monday.

Addressing a meeting this week, City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said a report on the matter had been furnished to councillors on September 4th but had not yet been dealt with.

He said the report agreed with 13 elected members who had previously claimed a review of the 2009 parking bye-laws is overdue and will be sought.

He also added that since late August, 15 people have reapplied in Claddagh and have had their permits reinstated, while the remaining five haven’t reapplied.

The report is set to be debated at the next meeting of the city council on Monday.

Councillor Colette Connolly says her concern is the interpretation of the bye-laws for those seeking a permit in future, and who did not have a permit prior to January 2017.

