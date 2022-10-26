Report due on proposed Quiet Man Greenway in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The results of a feasibility report on the proposed Quiet Man Greenway are due in the coming weeks.

The amenity has been the subject of long-running local campaigns and would run for 47km, connecting Athenry, Ballyglunin, Tuam and Milltown.

At County Hall this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington was informed that a report has been drafted and is currently with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A final report is expected in the next two-to-three weeks – and he’s hopeful it will bring certainty for campaigners.