Report calls for community-owned hotel to be established in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report is to be launched in Mountbellew tonight, which proposes a community-owned hotel be established in the town.

It’s one of the key proposals in the “The People’s Transition Mountbellew” report produced by the economic and social think-tank, TASC.

A key focus is driving increased tourism, and it also calls for a range of other initiatives.

They include improved public transport, the development of hydroelectric facilities on the Castlegar river, and further development of the ATU Mountbellew Campus

The report will be launched at The Malthouse in Mountbellew this evening at 8pm.

Author Kieran Harrahill says the community-owned hotel is a viable proposal and funding is available