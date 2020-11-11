Report: 5 years for hospitality sector to recover from Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It could be up to five years before restaurants, pubs and hotels recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

Bord Bia is forecasting consumer spending in the Irish food service sector will drop by 4 billion euro this year.

Following 8 years of consecutive growth, the market is worth around 4.5 billion euro – a 47 per cent drop on figures from 2019.

Maureen Gahan, food service Specialist at Bord Bia, says businesses in Dublin city have been hit particularly hard…

