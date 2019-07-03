Replica Iron Age log boat to be launched on Lough Corrib this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A replica of a 2,400 year old log boat lying on the bottom of Lough Corrib will be launched on the lake this weekend. (6/7)

The prehistoric log boat was built from a single oak timber and dates back to almost 750 BC.

The artifact has been partially excavated and recorded by the Underwater Archaeology Unit of the National Monuments Service.

The replica craft has been constructed by Mark Griffiths using a mixture of replica prehistoric and modern tools, and is part of the Pallasboy Project looking at the crafting of prehistoric wooden objects.

The launch takes place at Knockferry Pier in Moycullen at 3pm on Saturday with talks on subject taking place in the Boat Inn, Oughtereard from 6pm.

