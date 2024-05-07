Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly

Share story:

A replacement Garda for Corofin Station is expected to be appointed shortly

Garda officials have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news they’re in the process of allocating a Garda to the station on a permanent basis.

The station is not 24, and comes under the remit of Tuam Garda station which operates on a 24 hour basis.

The Corofin vacancy was created as the previous Garda stationed there has been promoted to the Galway Regional and Divisional Headquarters.

The Gardai say they’re confident they will conclude the process in the coming weeks.