Repairs underway to burst watermain in Tír an Fhia, Leitir Móir

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has mobilised crews to restore water supply for customers in Tír an Fhia, Leitir Móir as a result of a burst watermain

Irish Water is working with Galway County Council and repairs are underway to Scéim Soláthair Uisce

They are expected to be completed by 6 this evening.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all households and businesses affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and is clearly signposted.